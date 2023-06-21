2.8 Update is Live NOW!

Vertical Shift is BACK with our first content update of 2023! This update adds NEW MAPS and patches bugs reported by the community.

Try out the new Maps and be sure to let us know what you think!

NEW CONTENT

New Freeze Tag Map “THE QUAD”

New Infection and Hot Seat Map “TRASH PARK”

Added “Save Spree” voice lines to Freeze Tag

PATCH NOTES

Fixed issue where Players spawn on the wrong side of Freeze Tag if they switch teams during countdown.

Fixed issue where Zips were not resetting between rounds.

Fixed issue where Audio settings reset when a player joins a room.

Fixed issue an issue with the hitbox of the moving practice bot.

Fixed issue with HUD settings resetting between rooms

Fixed issues in the Training Room