 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vertical Shift update for 21 June 2023

2.8 Update is Live NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 11511946 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Vertical Shift is BACK with our first content update of 2023! This update adds NEW MAPS and patches bugs reported by the community.

Try out the new Maps and be sure to let us know what you think!

NEW CONTENT
New Freeze Tag Map “THE QUAD”
New Infection and Hot Seat Map “TRASH PARK”
Added “Save Spree” voice lines to Freeze Tag

PATCH NOTES
Fixed issue where Players spawn on the wrong side of Freeze Tag if they switch teams during countdown.
Fixed issue where Zips were not resetting between rounds.
Fixed issue where Audio settings reset when a player joins a room.
Fixed issue an issue with the hitbox of the moving practice bot.
Fixed issue with HUD settings resetting between rooms
Fixed issues in the Training Room

Changed files in this update

Vertical Shift Content Depot 1807481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link