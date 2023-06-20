Patch 1.63 — list of changes

Patch 1.63 for Cyberpunk 2077 is available now! This update contains various gameplay and quest fixes. For details, check out the list of changes below.
Quests
- Fixed an issue where selecting a blue dialogue option while calling Mitch twice could cause the call to be permanently stuck on the screen.
- All Along the Watchtower - Fixed an issue where V gets flatlined after crossing the border.
- Chippin' In - It is now possible to examine all of the clues on Ebunike before becoming detected.
- Gimme Danger - Fixed an issue where there were no objectives left in the journal.
- I Walk the Line - Fixed an issue that could cause V to randomly flatline during the quest.
- Lightning Breaks - Fixed an issue where Panam wasn't present in front of the garage and spawned inside the motel instead.
- Machine Gun - Fixed an issue where the dialogue with Skippy wasn't activated after performing 50 kills, and it wasn't then possible to unequip Skippy.
- Never Fade Away - Fixed an issue where Rogue despawned from the couch in the Atlantis, blocking progress.
- Only Pain - Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to complete the "Defeat the cops" objective because the cops weren't present at the intended location.
- Play It Safe - Fixed an issue where holograms and platforms in the parade disappeared after an Auto Save was loaded.
- Play It Safe - Fixed an issue where Takemura didn't call to start the parade mission.
- Pyramid Song - Fixed an issue where Judy teleported underground after entering the church.
- Search and Destroy - Takemura will now move to his hiding spot instead of standing in the middle of the room during Arasaka's attack.
- Sex on Wheels - Fixed an issue where the Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech spawned underground, blocking progress.
- Small Man, Big Mouth - Enemies and the van now spawn correctly.
- The Heist - Fixed an issue where Jackie wasn't present in front of the Afterlife.
- With a Little Help from My Friends - Fixed an issue where the Nomads weren't present at the train station.
Open World
- Fixed some instances where some gigs were stuck in the "Undiscovered" stage and didn't start after approaching the area.
- Fixed an issue where regular subtitles appeared instead of overhead subtitles for some crowd NPCs in Rancho Coronado.
- Gig: Bloodsport - V will no longer be reflected standing backwards when looking in the mirror in the dojo bathroom.
- Gig: Last Login - Fixed an issue where it was possible to pick up the quest item before the quest was activated, breaking the flow of the mission.
- Gig: Going-away Party - Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to get in the car with Flavio.
- Gig: Guinea Pigs - All the security robots in the hotel now properly engage in combat.
- Gig: On a Tight Leash - Fixed an issue that could cause the gig to be stuck without an objective after completing it.
- Gig: Serial Suicide - Fixed an issue where the quest could reactivate again after completion and become stuck on the "Steal the CCTV footage" objective.
- Reported Crime: Blood in the Air - Fixed an issue where the quest was stuck on the "Search the crate" objective even after searching the crate.
- Reported Crime: Comrade Red - Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to search the stash.
UI
- Fixed an issue where, while transferring money or data, the UI showed "Enemy hack in progress" text.
- Fixed an issue where devices could become unusable after opening the map.
- Fixed an issue where the FSR toggle wasn't grayed out after restarting the game with Dynamic Resolution Scaling on.
Visual
- Fixed an issue where some surfaces had color artifacts when Path Tracing was enabled.
- Fixed an issue where bright, colorful flashes appeared at the edges of certain objects when DLSS was enabled.
PC-specific
- Fixed a crash that occurred on launch when using Razer Chroma.
- Fixed an issue where Photo Mode screenshots could appear as empty files and brought them back to their original folder location.
- Improved performance of DLSS Frame Generation on AMD CPUs.
Miscellaneous
- Photo Mode stickers and frames will now properly appear on screenshots.
- Padre will now recognize Corpo and Nomad V in the intro holocall.
REDmod
- Allowed deploying mods from a listing file.
- Updated command help texts.
