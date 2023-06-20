Patch 2.4.1

This is a hotfix for the most important issues that arose since update 2.4. Here's a full list of the changes:
- (Existing bug) Fixed an issue where the mouse wouldn't be visible on the win screen sometimes
- (Existing bug) Fixed a visual bug where one layer of the starry background appeared above the trail
- Fixed a visual bug where the trail appeared above the player in the level tester
- Improvement to pack loading in the pack selection menu. It'll no longer flash with an empty overview box while it loads for the first time.
- Resetting the pack now correctly hides the split timer from your previous run
- Fixed the UI on the pack upload screen for resolutions other than 16:9
- Switching from the overall leaderboards to player profiles and back now works
- Resolution dropdown doesn't contain duplicates anymore for the different framerate options
Changed files in this update