Patch 0.4.3198.14463 is now being deployed, please consider restarting Steam and/or your Quest after patch is applied.
Also remember that servers always have a certain amount of down-time during patching, please keep an eye on our Discord server for timely updates.
➕NEW➕
- OPEN VR UPDATE -> No more needing to select correct OpenXR Runtime, Virtual desktop now works better
- Index finger curls for all fingers
- Haptics effects
- Physical gunstock calibration (can also be used to fix occlusion issues on Quest2, video coming soon to explain)
- Add tennis ball in safehouse so you can practice throwing
- Set screen calibration defaults for devices
- Prevent removing mags from other player's guns
- Setup AI footstep and voice occlusion
- Add option to turn on/off controller motion smoothing
- Add master volume slider (doesn't work for footsteps yet)
- New social system, fixes certain people not being able to use squads/contacts options
- Turning deadzone settings
- Make controller motion smoothing optional in settings
🛠️ FIXES 🛠️
- Fix Drinkable items hand pose/grab position is not correct
- Fix Run capsule trace before un-crouching and see if you will collide with something before un-crouching (in seated mode)
- Fix If you put a mag into pouch and take it out really fast it will be invisible for some people
- Fix Replication issue with hands not doing dynamic poses in raids
- Fix Losing backpack in raid
- Fix Ammo disappearing from magazine in certain conditions
- Fix Issue where you can't reload guns in raid after taking mag out once
- Fix audio not working when window unfocused
- Fix not dying when raid timer was up
- Fix unlimited use NERDS
- Fix not being able to grab fenix/players when dead
- Fix choosing your audio device not actually changing your audio device
- Fix IoT rock can see under it and shoot players from there
- Fix lots of backpack spinning issues
- Fix allowing crouching while climbing
- Fix Bolt action safety mechanics
- Fix boss sks magazine
- Fix helmet attachment exploits
- Fix being able to look thru floor while crouched
- Potential fix for #1 crash for Meta Quest users
- Fix for Virtual desktop performance issues
- Fix fire mode rotations on the M4
- Fix scar magazine
- Fix Vive Wands Mute Button Not working
- Fix footsteps not making correct sound on some surfaces
- Fix AI wallbanging (shooting you through walls)
☢️ PERFORMANCE ☢️
- Island of Tabor rework -> New grass system, new tree models, extended military base, new lighting, wind effect for foliage, big performance improvements.
- Purple keycards rooms now require an Orange keycard instead
- Disabled selling purple key cards. They will be deleted when you try to sell them
- Removed Founding Founder DLC on Meta platforms (unless you own it)
Changed files in this update