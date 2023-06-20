Patch 0.4.3198.14463 is now being deployed, please consider restarting Steam and/or your Quest after patch is applied.

➕NEW➕

OPEN VR UPDATE -> No more needing to select correct OpenXR Runtime, Virtual desktop now works better

Index finger curls for all fingers

Haptics effects

Physical gunstock calibration (can also be used to fix occlusion issues on Quest2, video coming soon to explain)

Add tennis ball in safehouse so you can practice throwing

Set screen calibration defaults for devices

Prevent removing mags from other player's guns

Setup AI footstep and voice occlusion

Add option to turn on/off controller motion smoothing

Add master volume slider (doesn't work for footsteps yet)

New social system, fixes certain people not being able to use squads/contacts options

Turning deadzone settings

Make controller motion smoothing optional in settings

🛠️ FIXES 🛠️

Fix Drinkable items hand pose/grab position is not correct

Fix Run capsule trace before un-crouching and see if you will collide with something before un-crouching (in seated mode)

Fix If you put a mag into pouch and take it out really fast it will be invisible for some people

Fix Replication issue with hands not doing dynamic poses in raids

Fix Losing backpack in raid

Fix Ammo disappearing from magazine in certain conditions

Fix Issue where you can't reload guns in raid after taking mag out once

Fix audio not working when window unfocused

Fix not dying when raid timer was up

Fix unlimited use NERDS

Fix not being able to grab fenix/players when dead

Fix choosing your audio device not actually changing your audio device

Fix IoT rock can see under it and shoot players from there

Fix lots of backpack spinning issues

Fix allowing crouching while climbing

Fix Bolt action safety mechanics

Fix boss sks magazine

Fix helmet attachment exploits

Fix being able to look thru floor while crouched

Potential fix for #1 crash for Meta Quest users

Fix for Virtual desktop performance issues

Fix fire mode rotations on the M4

Fix scar magazine

Fix Vive Wands Mute Button Not working

Fix footsteps not making correct sound on some surfaces

Fix AI wallbanging (shooting you through walls)

