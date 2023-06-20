New in the game settings allow/disallow the popup information

Dear players,

In the next few days we updated all Empire 2027 with the following new options:

In the game settings allow to disable the popup information.

By default it's disabled and if you want extended information on each option just enable it.

If you enable it by clicking on Spy, Diplomacy, War, United Nations and other options on the icons, it will popup an information screen.

Reputation update in Online multiplayer

In case you open a world and do not activate it after 14 days it will be automatically deleted and your reputation will get minus 10 points.

Players with a negative reputation cannot create worlds only to join existing worlds until they will improve their reputation. (So we recommend at start to join existing worlds)

Players list in Online multiplayer

You can filter players by rank, reputation and last active.

Improved game UI, Speed and stability.‎

Updated many countries' armies, relations and economy based on real world data.

Fixed bugs and continue to improve Artificial Intelligence.

We plan to add countless new options for the online multiplayer, scenarios, diplomacy & spies & war options, technologies, ‎resources, world events...

The more support we will get from our players the more we will do.Your support is important to us to continue developing.‎

Thank you,

iGindis Team