HUGE UPDATE! (2.0)

Added 10 Quintillion procedural custom card skins (I'm not kidding)

Added the ability to customize the skin of every rarity of card

Added the option to set a card skin randomly every run

Added a dynamic soundtrack that evolves randomly throughout a run

Added 4 new backgrounds

Added 4 new sprites for every enemy (400 sprites total)

Added a leaderboard for highest wave reached

Added a leaderboard for fastest wave 100 clear (Old scores won't be present)

Added a leaderboard for most gold gained by wave 100 (Old scores won't be present)

Added a leaderboard for highest difficulty wave 100 clear (Old scores won't be present)

Added a daily challenge that varies in difficulty based on the weekday. The daily challenge is to reach wave 50 with a preset gamemode combination and character and rewards a card skin if won

Added a skin customisation option for characters that lets users select a skin and 2 colors for each character

Added 19 character skins

Added 45 color options for character skins

Added a death effect for enemies, breaking them into chunks

Added a referral system that lets users enter codes and earn more skins / colors for characters. Each referral rewards 1 new skin and 2 new colors!

The No-Filler gamemode has been replaced with the Filler gamemode

Replaced 15 filler card upgrades on the tech tree with new upgrades

Added a search bar to the tech tree

Added the ability to refresh cards on the level up screen (With tech tree upgrades)

Added the ability to banish cards on the level up screen (With tech tree upgrades)

You can now boost as long as you have more than 0 boost remaining

A small sound now plays in-game when a card levels up

Added sound effects for Ultimates

Added a sound effect for when a bullet isn't fired due to gamemodes / OP penalties

Being OP no longer nerfs your stats but rather increases the odds of not firing bullets

Currently active gamemodes are now displayed on the pause screen

Replaced the ult status effect related tech tree upgrades

Bullets from your ultimate now have a chance to be inflicted with status effects

Buffed ult charge rate

Reduced the amount of enemies spawned in the first 5 waves and reduced their health to prevent pile up of enemies

Reduced the XP requirements to level up for the first time

Border requirements are now based on the circle that tech tree upgrades are in

Increased gold gain

You no longer gain less gold on earlier waves

Practice mode no longer reduces gold gain below 1x

You now gain more gold from gamemodes

Certain combinations of gamemodes now reduce gold gain (Knockforward + Immune for instance)

Changed the formula for calculating the difficulty score

Added cloud saving and loading

Re-structured the options menu

Added tooltips to the options menu

Added an option to use the default music in-game instead of the new dynamic music

Added an option to toggle the custom background

Added an option to toggle health bar numbers

Added an option to toggle enemy chunks (Enemies break into chunks upon death)

Added an option to adjust background brightness

The card stat window now stays open while hovering over it with your cursor

You can now hover over stats on the card stat window to see a ranking of every card in your deck by that stat

You now start with 10 unlocked slots to make up for the removal of filler cards

Game music now very slightly increases in pitch every 10 waves

A new slot is now unlocked every 5 waves until wave 50

The Esrever gamemode now reverses game music

The Zooooooom gamemode now increases game music pitch

The Speedrun gamemode now increases game music pitch

Altered the soulless & Nightmare soundtracks to fit with dynamic soundtrack system

A certain gamemode now changes the game music pitch

Removed the flashlight easter egg

Updated credits

Added more tips

Removed tips mentioning filler cards

Your username is now displayed above the player on battle royale mode

Heavily optimized GPU Performance by removing Boss effects from shaders unless the associated boss is present in-game

Altered the Tripping Gamemode effect to reduce GPU Usage

Deleting data will now re-load the main menu

Reduced scroll speed of background in menu on higher-end PCs

Changed music file type to .ogg to reduce file size and load times

Changed some of the background enemies in the menu

Made the gamemodes Combo and Impenetrable work properly together

Removed the line of dialogue in the tutorial mentioning filler cards

Reworded border requirements in tech tree to avoid confusion

Howard now has the same dialogue for both upgrading modifiers and effects, and only says it once

Howard now explains the card info button and the ability to compare card stats

Howard now lets you skip through his dialogue much faster

Howard now lets the player know that they can re-enable hints from the menu

Altered some secret character mechanics

Reworded the Copy Paste gamemode description

The Copy Paste gamemode now increases your max power level further

Increased amount of sounds that can play at once to reduce audio clipping in late game

Increased minimum time between repeated sounds playing to reduce audio clipping in late game

Fixed a bug where gamemodes would remain enabled after deleting data

Fixed a bug where the difficulty score would increase from tech tree upgrades

Fixed a bug where Howard would talk about a card leveling up while in-game

Fixed the custom cursor jitter bug (Hopefully... I spent hours fixing this thing)

Fixed a bug where the menu background would remain red if dying during a bossfight