The Asylum Update

The Asylum has been uncovered! A dangerous new enemy stalks the old abandoned compound. Keep on your toes!
(Additions)
-Unlockable Doors
-Saving souls now grants HP Regen
-Brand new Asylum Area
-Brand new Asylum Enemy: Karikorus
-Brand new siren enemies
-Brand new in-game map
-Lootable containers placed around
-Over 13 new Musical pieces added to the OST
(Changes)
-Enemy + tile sprites updated
- Tutorial updated
-Enemy AI Tweaked
-Enemy Stats Tweaked
-Minor shortcuts added to certain areas
-Map Updates
And many more things i couldn't remember!
Changed files in this update