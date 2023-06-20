 Skip to content

The Book of Fredley update for 20 June 2023

The Asylum Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11511683 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Asylum has been uncovered! A dangerous new enemy stalks the old abandoned compound. Keep on your toes!

(Additions)
-Unlockable Doors
-Saving souls now grants HP Regen
-Brand new Asylum Area
-Brand new Asylum Enemy: Karikorus
-Brand new siren enemies
-Brand new in-game map
-Lootable containers placed around
-Over 13 new Musical pieces added to the OST

(Changes)
-Enemy + tile sprites updated

  • Tutorial updated
    -Enemy AI Tweaked
    -Enemy Stats Tweaked
    -Minor shortcuts added to certain areas
    -Map Updates

And many more things i couldn't remember!

