The Asylum Update

Build 11511683 · Last edited 20 June 2023 – 05:09:15 UTC by Wendy

The Asylum has been uncovered! A dangerous new enemy stalks the old abandoned compound. Keep on your toes!

(Additions)

-Unlockable Doors

-Saving souls now grants HP Regen

-Brand new Asylum Area

-Brand new Asylum Enemy: Karikorus

-Brand new siren enemies

-Brand new in-game map

-Lootable containers placed around

-Over 13 new Musical pieces added to the OST

(Changes)

-Enemy + tile sprites updated

Tutorial updated

-Enemy AI Tweaked

-Enemy Stats Tweaked

-Minor shortcuts added to certain areas

-Map Updates

And many more things i couldn't remember!