Path of Survivors Playtest update for 20 June 2023

v0.5.7 - Minor changes

20 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.5.7

Added:

  • Added ? Buttons to reopen the tutorial windows in case you need a refresher

Changes:

  • Discarding items/abilities now gives back 70% of gold spent
  • Removed the spell tag from the game as it does not do anything anymore
  • Changed "Suppress Spell Damage" to "Supress Damage". Suppress Damage decreases damage taken by 50% when triggered.
  • In Classic and DIY modes, after selecting all rewards from a chest the game will show the next chest of rewards; saves a few clicks
  • The first Kill reward increased from base 125 to 500 kills needed

Bugs:

  • Fixed a bug where you could not open the item/ability crafting menu

