v0.5.7 - Minor changes

v0.5.7
Added:
- Added ? Buttons to reopen the tutorial windows in case you need a refresher
Changes:
- Discarding items/abilities now gives back 70% of gold spent
- Removed the spell tag from the game as it does not do anything anymore
- Changed "Suppress Spell Damage" to "Supress Damage". Suppress Damage decreases damage taken by 50% when triggered.
- In Classic and DIY modes, after selecting all rewards from a chest the game will show the next chest of rewards; saves a few clicks
- The first Kill reward increased from base 125 to 500 kills needed
Bugs:
- Fixed a bug where you could not open the item/ability crafting menu
Changed files in this update