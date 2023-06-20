A Narrator Is You

Previously, narrative progress has been strictly linear from arcs 1 through 4, followed by the choice of which order to tackle 4, 5, and 6 in. There are strong narrative reasons to do them in this order, but the only technical ones were the modules available to you. No longer is such a constraint a thing, and now, when starting a new game, you can choose from any released arc to start immediately. If an arc requires a specific module, the game will ensure you are given the schematic for it on launch.

While you still get the best story by completing the arcs order (or at least, in order from 1 through 3), if you want to replay a specific arc or skip one altogether, that choice is now yours. You can repeat this any time you wish!

Additionally, a few minor typos and issues from 0.6 were corrected, and all narrative arcs begin on turn 8 instead of turn 10.