0.7.2 is now available for the KS Edition

(Note: If you're in the midst of a 0.7.1 game and wish to complete it, switch back to the 0.7.1 branch by selecting “old build” from Properties->Betas.)

We've concluded the development of the 0.7.2 branch for the closed/backer version and made it available to the KS edition!

A significant feature of 0.7.2 is the expansion of the research system. The concepts of "rungs" and "tech levels" have merged, with tech fields now being leveled up by filling a meter. Every time you level up a field, you get to select a perk. There's a bit more to it, which you will discover as you play. While feedback suggests that the new systems are intuitive, the old MoO1-style mechanics can be hard to explain, making the full extent of changes somewhat difficult to articulate.

The next major update, though perhaps not immediately visible, is a near-complete rewrite of the combat system. A big shoutout to friend-of-the-project Fabien Dreher for supplying a novel framework for hex math, providing such flexibility that we've only begun to tap into. In essence, the old system catered to foreground events in a very Unity Engine specific way. Background events were bolted on to that, resulting in an inelegant and fragile outcome. The new system has been designed with both in mind and does not rely on the Unity Engine, though foreground events do interface with it.

In practical terms, you'll find combat events subtly different, with a narrower gap between foreground and background events (in 99% of cases, no difference at all). Background events run more swiftly and execute in parallel (they may even execute while the player is engaged in a foreground event), resulting in smoother turn processing.

Speaking of combat, we've introduced Subspace Teleporter and Repulsor Beam specials, with some unique spins compared to their Master of Orion counterparts.

Besides research and combat, we've improved the equipment picker in ship design, now providing more information and sortability. You'll also find many minor improvements, a few balance changes, and numerous bug fixes. Overall, expect the 0.7.2 branch to be more robust and stable compared to 0.7.1.

Looking ahead, our plan is to bring improvements to neutrals (0.7.3) and diplomacy (0.7.4) to the KS edition after they're stabilized in the full/backer version. An Early Access release is planned follow shortly thereafter. We expect these updates to roll out faster than 0.7.2 did. After the Early Access launch, the KS edition will no longer receive substantial updates but, if you feel we've earned it, you can support us by purchasing.

Happy galactic conquering!