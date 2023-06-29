Video Update II

With Act XV+ finally done, I've only got a single Act left of the Love of Magic trilogy. All that remains is Act XVI: Eternal Sunshine. You can check it out on the Beta branch of Book 2, or wait for Book 3 to launch properly:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1992770/Love_of_Magic_Book_3_The_Return/

I keep putting my new graphics card to use, and went back to add a couple of new animations to the early game, including two new Molly animations, a new Katie intro and a new Sarah intro.

The more interesting part, I guess, is what comes next.

Love of Magic was always very much inspired by the amazing Persona series of games, especially Personal 4 Golden and Persona 5. One thing they both share is the idea of a New Game+, where you start a game all the way back in book 1, but using the end of book 3 save. This will start you with more cash, better stats, all the characters named, etc... but it'll also open up new side-events. Meet the Morrigan or Queen Mab while pouring drinks at the Crowley, etc.

There's a couple of storylines that will only give you the final ending through a NG+ game.

We'll see how that goes, obviously as a solo dev, I've got slightly less resources than Atlus :) NG+ will also be a side-project, something to go tinker with when I feel inspiration strike. Once Book 3 is done, I'll be switching the main part of my focus over to Morningstar, a grittier story about an MMA fighter who one day meets an Angel.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//37229430/e6765d891284e7b54015dfafd520d16e660951f3.png[/img]

I'm working on it as a side-project now; the dream is having Act I more or less done before Book 3 is complete. Check it out over here.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2396740/Morningstar_Book_of_the_Fallen/