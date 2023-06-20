 Skip to content

GrandChase update for 20 June 2023

[Announcement] AI PRE-REGISTRATION EVENT

Build 11511117 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
<AI PRE-REGISTRATION EVENT>
https://classic.grandchase.net/event/ai

<EVENT 1. PRE-REGISTRATION EVENT>
June 20, 2023 (Tue) 02:00 – July 4, 2023 (Tue) 02:00 (UTC+0)
Pre-Registration Reward: Princeon Full Set Box (Ai)
Reward can be found in the ‘mailbox’ after maintenance on July 5, 2023 (UTC+0).

<EVENT 2. GRANDCHASE COLLABORATION>
GrandChase Classic x GrandChase Mobile
July 5, 2023 After Maintenance – July 26, 2023 Before Maintenance

Upon Consuming 50 Energy in GrandChase Mobile,
Receive a "Coupon Code" that can be used in GrandChase Classic!
Coupon Reward:

"Ai Mini Doll Select Box"

"Ai Emoticon"

and "Seal Breaker Scroll" x10 by mail

Upon reaching Ai Level 5 in GrandChase Classic,
Receive a "Coupon Code" that can be used in GrandChase Mobile!
Coupon Reward:

"Ai Mini Doll"

"Ai Emoticon"

and "Royal Hero Summon Ticket" x10

Go to GrandChase Mobile: https://game.kakao.com/ar/gcmai

Changed depots in qa-version branch

