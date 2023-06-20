[Announcement] AI PRE-REGISTRATION EVENT

Share · View all patches · Build 11511117 · Last edited 20 June 2023 – 02:13:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

<AI PRE-REGISTRATION EVENT>

https://classic.grandchase.net/event/ai

<EVENT 1. PRE-REGISTRATION EVENT>

June 20, 2023 (Tue) 02:00 – July 4, 2023 (Tue) 02:00 (UTC+0)

Pre-Registration Reward: Princeon Full Set Box (Ai)

Reward can be found in the ‘mailbox’ after maintenance on July 5, 2023 (UTC+0).



<EVENT 2. GRANDCHASE COLLABORATION>

GrandChase Classic x GrandChase Mobile

July 5, 2023 After Maintenance – July 26, 2023 Before Maintenance

Upon Consuming 50 Energy in GrandChase Mobile,

Receive a "Coupon Code" that can be used in GrandChase Classic!

Coupon Reward:



"Ai Mini Doll Select Box"



"Ai Emoticon"



and "Seal Breaker Scroll" x10 by mail

Upon reaching Ai Level 5 in GrandChase Classic,

Receive a "Coupon Code" that can be used in GrandChase Mobile!

Coupon Reward:



"Ai Mini Doll"



"Ai Emoticon"



and "Royal Hero Summon Ticket" x10

Go to GrandChase Mobile: https://game.kakao.com/ar/gcmai