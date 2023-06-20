Update 2 - v0.6.5.0

This list combines the changes/updates made from v0.6.4.4 to v0.6.5.0.
- Disabled auto-hiding of cursor when idle
- Fixed inaccessible menus
- Added skill sublevels (While the UI is there, gameplay effects aren’t integrated yet (for now)
- Added popup to indicate game saving after sleep
- Added more NPC dialogue
- Replaced calendar BG
- Adjusted collisions
- Reenabled job-giving NPCs 📜
They spawn near certain areas and their number depends on max jobs you can take on the moment. They will refuse to issue a job if you have taken your maximum jobs.
- Fixed price input not working the first time you open a shelf without placing anything first 💰
- Fixed being able to move while tutorial text is visible
- Fixed excessive fatigue gain when the hours are late
- Fixed missing quickslots when exiting menus in some cases
- Improved sleep overview
Improved animation
New organization
Now also shows additional info regarding HP/SP regeneration and how fatigue influences it
Now also shows why you wake up at 10:30am instead of 6am (because of having fatigue >= 2)
- Added indication you can’t sleep again right after waking up
You can still sleep right after waking up by leaving your bedroom and going back inside again. (This has always been the case even before this notice)
This is still something I’m monitoring if it will be of use to the player. I might disable it later in the future, but for now it stays.
- HP regeneration changed ♥
Health now regenerates a certain amount every time you sleep, affected by fatigue levels. It still functions as a secondary SP but will now on its own way. This “regen” adds to whatever your HP level was.
Fatigue at 0: regens your full HP
Fatigue at 1: regens +25% of max HP
Fatigue at 2: regens +10% of max HP
Fatigue at 3: regens +7% of max HP
SP regeneration stays the same. The SP you wake up with differs on your fatigue level when you slept. This sets your SP to a percentage of your possible max SP.
Fatigue at 0: you wake up with full SP
Fatigue at 1: you wake up with full SP
Fatigue at 2: you wake up with 80% SP
Fatigue at 3: you wake up with 60% SP
