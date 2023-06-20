 Skip to content

Caves of Lore update for 20 June 2023

New Starting Abilities

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've been working to add more options at the start of the game. You can now select Abilities that will better support ranged or mage builds.

  • Added Ability choices for character creation.
    These will help with choosing melee, ranged or magic centric builds
  • Double-clicking will now Equip and Unequip gear
  • The last player in line no longer triggers combat if hit by an enemy
  • Fixed spawning going past max spawn limit after long periods of time away from a dungeon
  • Sorting is now available in shops
  • You can now sort by sellable in shops

