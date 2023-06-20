New Starting Abilities

I've been working to add more options at the start of the game. You can now select Abilities that will better support ranged or mage builds.

Added Ability choices for character creation.

These will help with choosing melee, ranged or magic centric builds

These will help with choosing melee, ranged or magic centric builds Double-clicking will now Equip and Unequip gear

The last player in line no longer triggers combat if hit by an enemy

Fixed spawning going past max spawn limit after long periods of time away from a dungeon

Sorting is now available in shops

You can now sort by sellable in shops