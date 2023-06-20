New Starting Abilities

I've been working to add more options at the start of the game. You can now select Abilities that will better support ranged or mage builds.
- Added Ability choices for character creation.
These will help with choosing melee, ranged or magic centric builds
- Double-clicking will now Equip and Unequip gear
- The last player in line no longer triggers combat if hit by an enemy
- Fixed spawning going past max spawn limit after long periods of time away from a dungeon
- Sorting is now available in shops
- You can now sort by sellable in shops
Changed files in this update