 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cygnus update for 20 June 2023

New Major Content Update Is Now Live: Volcanic Ventures!

Share · View all patches · Build 11510958 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good Evening Contractors!

Today Cygnus Enterprises is launching the latest Lava Expansion Update: Volcanic Ventures that you have all impatiently been waiting for!

Along with new weapons, armors and buildings, get ready to explore the fiery volcanic lands of Mytilus that are now available to all contractors. We look forward to seeing your new adventures as you progress through the new storyline and missions.

Thanks for reading! If you'd like to connect with us and get regular updates on Cygnus Enterprises, please follow us on Twitter @Cygnus_Game, and if you'd like to join our growing community join our [Discord](discord.gg/uvd4PVtS47).

Best,
Team Miaozi

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1963521 Depot 1963521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link