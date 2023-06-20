New Major Content Update Is Now Live: Volcanic Ventures!

Good Evening Contractors!

Today Cygnus Enterprises is launching the latest Lava Expansion Update: Volcanic Ventures that you have all impatiently been waiting for!

Along with new weapons, armors and buildings, get ready to explore the fiery volcanic lands of Mytilus that are now available to all contractors. We look forward to seeing your new adventures as you progress through the new storyline and missions.

Best,

Team Miaozi