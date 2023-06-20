Fret Smasher Patch v0.37.2 A2

Happy Pride Month From All of Us at Lavoie Studios!
We'll be getting back into regular updates soon, but for now we just have a small patch for today that addresses some changes for themes. Themes that require a different note scale for HyperFlux Phrase notes can now do so under the new Phrase Note Scale setting in the theme.ini file. Theme makers can also now adjust the playback speed for the note animation which also fixes the static notes bug not stopping said playback.
Change-log:
ADDITIONS
- Added a setting for themes to adjust the scale of HyperFlux Phrased notes separately
- Added a setting for themes to adjust the playback speed of the note sprites animation
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue with the song title in gameplay not displaying the song speed if changed
- Fixed an issue with the Static Notes setting for themes not stopping the note sprite playback animation
ADJUSTMENTS
- Themes have been updated to version 6. Please remember to set your custom themes to version 6 if it's up to date on changes
Changed files in this update