Fret Smasher Patch v0.37.2 A2

Happy Pride Month From All of Us at Lavoie Studios!

We'll be getting back into regular updates soon, but for now we just have a small patch for today that addresses some changes for themes. Themes that require a different note scale for HyperFlux Phrase notes can now do so under the new Phrase Note Scale setting in the theme.ini file. Theme makers can also now adjust the playback speed for the note animation which also fixes the static notes bug not stopping said playback.

Change-log:

ADDITIONS

Added a setting for themes to adjust the scale of HyperFlux Phrased notes separately

Added a setting for themes to adjust the playback speed of the note sprites animation

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue with the song title in gameplay not displaying the song speed if changed

Fixed an issue with the Static Notes setting for themes not stopping the note sprite playback animation

ADJUSTMENTS