Patch 1.0.12

Mods
- Fixed GetScreenResolution and GetMouseScreenPosition mod hooks not working when game is in windowed mode
- Fixed OnUpdate and OnFixedUpdate not updating when mod is reloaded
- Added error popup when a UGC asset conflicts with an in-game prefab
Replays
- Fixed bug with default replays path always being used
- Simplified replay filenames. Instead of appending a timestamp, just append a number if needed for uniqueness
Sandbox
- Exit edit mode when duplicating a ramp
- Fixed issue with custom shape Z position being set to 0 after editing verts
- Fixed stray pixel on Trash icon in Blueprint
- Custom Shapes and Dynamic Props with anchors are forced to Z=0
- Fixed issue with 3-way split joints showing up in workshop level thumbnail
- Fixed issue with level Description text shifting left when text wraps
Workshop
- Fixed Search filter bug in Workshop that could return Mods when on Levels tab and vice versa
Foundations
- Fixed issue with prebuilt foundations triggering cheat flag when outside of build zones
- Allow bridge parts to rotate in clipboard even if foundation present in clipboard
Optimization
- Mac CPU optimization: use ReplayFrames.noindex as replay frames folder
Other
-
Fixed issue where files saved by game could become corrupted after a power failure or unexpected shutdown
-
Regenerate Steam ticket (used for auth purposes) every 30 minutes
-
Debug Console improvements
Thanks for playing Poly Bridge 3!
If you want early access to patches, opt into the public-test steam branch with password RxA6jwg9QxC6bfWb
Changed files in this update