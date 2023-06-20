 Skip to content

Poly Bridge 3 update for 20 June 2023

Patch 1.0.12

Patch 1.0.12

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mods

  • Fixed GetScreenResolution and GetMouseScreenPosition mod hooks not working when game is in windowed mode
  • Fixed OnUpdate and OnFixedUpdate not updating when mod is reloaded
  • Added error popup when a UGC asset conflicts with an in-game prefab

Replays

  • Fixed bug with default replays path always being used
  • Simplified replay filenames. Instead of appending a timestamp, just append a number if needed for uniqueness

Sandbox

  • Exit edit mode when duplicating a ramp
  • Fixed issue with custom shape Z position being set to 0 after editing verts
  • Fixed stray pixel on Trash icon in Blueprint
  • Custom Shapes and Dynamic Props with anchors are forced to Z=0
  • Fixed issue with 3-way split joints showing up in workshop level thumbnail
  • Fixed issue with level Description text shifting left when text wraps

Workshop

  • Fixed Search filter bug in Workshop that could return Mods when on Levels tab and vice versa

Foundations

  • Fixed issue with prebuilt foundations triggering cheat flag when outside of build zones
  • Allow bridge parts to rotate in clipboard even if foundation present in clipboard

Optimization

  • Mac CPU optimization: use ReplayFrames.noindex as replay frames folder

Other

  • Fixed issue where files saved by game could become corrupted after a power failure or unexpected shutdown

  • Regenerate Steam ticket (used for auth purposes) every 30 minutes

  • Debug Console improvements

Thanks for playing Poly Bridge 3!

If you want early access to patches, opt into the public-test steam branch with password RxA6jwg9QxC6bfWb

