Hazard Hill Idle [Update 3]

Please keep giving some much-needed feedback & suggests!
Changes
- People can give money.
- Added Descriptions to buildings.
- Added Rotation to buildings.
- Added Red to buildings when they can’t be placed.
- Fix Buildings not taking half money when being sold.
Improvements
Tornado Effects will now appear when the disaster happens.
Rain will sometimes appear (this is not a disaster).
Wood Logs will appear around your city, removing them will give 5 money and 3 happiness.
Send bags will appear around your city, removing them will give 5 money and 3 happiness.
Henry (CEO of Disco Entertainment)
Changed files in this update