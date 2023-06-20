 Skip to content

Hazard Hill Idle update for 20 June 2023

Hazard Hill Idle [Update 3]

Build 11510505 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Please keep giving some much-needed feedback & suggests!

Changes

  • People can give money.
  • Added Descriptions to buildings.
  • Added Rotation to buildings.
  • Added Red to buildings when they can’t be placed.
  • Fix Buildings not taking half money when being sold.

Improvements

  • Tornado Effects will now appear when the disaster happens.

  • Rain will sometimes appear (this is not a disaster).

  • Wood Logs will appear around your city, removing them will give 5 money and 3 happiness.

  • Send bags will appear around your city, removing them will give 5 money and 3 happiness.

  • Henry (CEO of Disco Entertainment)

