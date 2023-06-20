- Fixed an issue where losing a life in the air over a deadly area might kill you again when you land into the deadly area underneath (spikes/lava/fog). Now, touching the deadly area will teleport you back to safety with only one life lost.
Goblin and Coins II update for 20 June 2023
Update 1.1.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
