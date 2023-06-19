 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MotorCubs RC update for 19 June 2023

Windows Build 475 - New Props

Share · View all patches · Build 11510429 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additional Props were added to the game library and placed in Granite God Mesa:

  • Heavy Duty Lamp
  • Lamp with Generator
  • Wood Pole with Lamp
  • Scissor Lift

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2241761 Depot 2241761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link