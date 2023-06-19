 Skip to content

Assault Bots update for 19 June 2023

June 19 update

Share · View all patches · Build 11510185 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved deserted map
improved some VFX
slight improvement to graphics across all maps
slight changes to HUD
audio improvements

