 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Big Byz Wars update for 19 June 2023

Patch Notes: Version 0.99.2 'End of Patching Combo'

Share · View all patches · Build 11510178 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Level 3: minor light tweaks in dark areas;
  • Level 8: added 1 checkpoint after playing;
  • Level 9: 1'st dialogue minor fix;
  • Level 10: a tweak in flying plasma trajectories, and enemies' health; lowered Cain requirements for the last dialogue branch;

All annoying bugs and 'blockers' are fixed now.
In an ideal world, the game release version should be at least on that level! But hey! Just did my best to fix it asap.
A few minor 'todo' still could wait for next weekend.
So I will stop this new nightly builds 'patching combo' and proceed with 1 update per 1-2 weeks updates.

Feel free to give immediate feedback in case of any annoying bugs/blockers.
Cheers

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1629131 Depot 1629131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link