Patch Notes: Version 0.99.2 'End of Patching Combo'

Level 3: minor light tweaks in dark areas;

Level 8: added 1 checkpoint after playing;

Level 9: 1'st dialogue minor fix;

Level 10: a tweak in flying plasma trajectories, and enemies' health; lowered Cain requirements for the last dialogue branch;

All annoying bugs and 'blockers' are fixed now.

In an ideal world, the game release version should be at least on that level! But hey! Just did my best to fix it asap.

A few minor 'todo' still could wait for next weekend.

So I will stop this new nightly builds 'patching combo' and proceed with 1 update per 1-2 weeks updates.

Feel free to give immediate feedback in case of any annoying bugs/blockers.

Cheers