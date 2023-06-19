 Skip to content

Bug Blazer Playtest update for 19 June 2023

b0.8.4 Weapon fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 11510079 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Weapon fixes and value tweaks (Such as multiplier for the contact weapons and frequency of calculations of continuous weapons).
  • Weapon info pop up added showing more detailed information
  • Effectiveness classification of continuous weapons changed
  • Trap picker built in (hidden for this drop, still working on getting it to work right)
  • Weapon flavour text is a placeholder for now, that will change soon.
  • Super weapons and their specials are still in progress, next drop!
  • Changed the way weapons are loaded internally to allow me to show stats without having the weapon actually loaded.

