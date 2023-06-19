- Weapon fixes and value tweaks (Such as multiplier for the contact weapons and frequency of calculations of continuous weapons).
- Weapon info pop up added showing more detailed information
- Effectiveness classification of continuous weapons changed
- Trap picker built in (hidden for this drop, still working on getting it to work right)
- Weapon flavour text is a placeholder for now, that will change soon.
- Super weapons and their specials are still in progress, next drop!
- Changed the way weapons are loaded internally to allow me to show stats without having the weapon actually loaded.
Bug Blazer Playtest update for 19 June 2023
b0.8.4 Weapon fixes
