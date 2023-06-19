 Skip to content

Isles of Pangaea update for 19 June 2023

Wild Packs and Herds

Share · View all patches · Build 11509930 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It is now less likely to turn into snowy weather.

Creatures are now less likely to get stuck in their idle animation instead of switching into their walking animation.

Creatures are now less likely to get stuck in the walking animation instead of switching into their idle animation.

Creatures are now less likely to get stuck in the "Chasing Creature" state after their target dies.

Rare creature spawns are now a 20% chance to occur instead of a 25% chance.

Uncommon creature spawns are now a 40% chance to occur instead of a 50% chance.

Territorial carnivores will now only spawn in an area if there are no competing carnivores.

Hatchling and juvenile AI no longer spawn far away from nests and families.

Creatures can now spawn in groups in the wilderness.

