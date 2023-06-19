 Skip to content

Sky Base Venus Playtest update for 19 June 2023

Patch #3 for 2023-Jun-19

  • Added some text to the help popup for the main UI screen telling you to set your condensers to only run when there's lots of sunlight.
  • Changed so that sound isn't lost when you alt-tab.

