- Added some text to the help popup for the main UI screen telling you to set your condensers to only run when there's lots of sunlight.
- Changed so that sound isn't lost when you alt-tab.
Sky Base Venus Playtest update for 19 June 2023
Patch #3 for 2023-Jun-19
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2417641 Depot 2417641
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update