Mindustry update for 19 June 2023

Build 145

Build 11509656

  • Fixed logic icons for certain content being squished
  • Fixed a freeze caused by stack routers
  • Fixed Base AI not working sometimes
  • Fixed mods not being able to override UI images
  • Fixed map flags added in objectives not syncing
  • Fixed a crash related to editing canvases
  • Added votekick reason option, made votekicks cancel-able by admins
  • Added button for admins to switch player teams
  • Added past player names / IPs to player trace info
  • Added fill erase mode to editor
  • Added option to adapt UI to Macbook notches
  • Made Serpulo attack sectors not invade nearby sectors while you are attacking them
  • Various improvements to the schematics UI
  • Starting unit command can now be selected in reconstructors
  • Units now retain their last command when controlled and un-controlled by players
  • Misc pathfinding bugfixes; units should not get stuck moving backwards
  • Legged/insect units should no longer pathfind around solid blocks they can step over

