- Fixed logic icons for certain content being squished
- Fixed a freeze caused by stack routers
- Fixed Base AI not working sometimes
- Fixed mods not being able to override UI images
- Fixed map flags added in objectives not syncing
- Fixed a crash related to editing canvases
- Added votekick reason option, made votekicks cancel-able by admins
- Added button for admins to switch player teams
- Added past player names / IPs to player trace info
- Added fill erase mode to editor
- Added option to adapt UI to Macbook notches
- Made Serpulo attack sectors not invade nearby sectors while you are attacking them
- Various improvements to the schematics UI
- Starting unit command can now be selected in reconstructors
- Units now retain their last command when controlled and un-controlled by players
- Misc pathfinding bugfixes; units should not get stuck moving backwards
- Legged/insect units should no longer pathfind around solid blocks they can step over
Mindustry update for 19 June 2023
Build 145
Patchnotes via Steam Community
