- Add new sound to Chevette.
- Add new vehicle MB 1634.
- Add bucket trailer for the MB 1634 vehicle (must be engaged manually).
- Use the Enter key to get in and out of the driver's seat.
- Add function on Left Alt button to reposition vehicle's internal camera.
- Add handbrake system for the vehicles except the machine(the handbrake of the machine is still automatic).
- MB 1313 and MB 1634 use pneumatic brakes.
- Changed the game volume system, now it's one volume for everything.
- Add Clouds, rains and fog.
- A few more small internal fixes :)
Hard Life Game update for 19 June 2023
Update 19.06.23
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2349591 Depot 2349591
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update