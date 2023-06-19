 Skip to content

Hard Life Game update for 19 June 2023

Update 19.06.23

Build 11509566 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add new sound to Chevette.
  • Add new vehicle MB 1634.
  • Add bucket trailer for the MB 1634 vehicle (must be engaged manually).
  • Use the Enter key to get in and out of the driver's seat.
  • Add function on Left Alt button to reposition vehicle's internal camera.
  • Add handbrake system for the vehicles except the machine(the handbrake of the machine is still automatic).
  • MB 1313 and MB 1634 use pneumatic brakes.
  • Changed the game volume system, now it's one volume for everything.
  • Add Clouds, rains and fog.
  • A few more small internal fixes :)

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2349591 Depot 2349591
