Coming soon

Dear Unionatic Players,

We owe you an apology for not being able to update for a long time. But we want to give you good news! We continue from where we left off and we will be here with a big update soon.

Our development team is working hard to further enrich the game experience and bring you more content. New features, expanded content and exciting innovations await you with this major update.

Thank you for your trust and patience in us. We are happy to report that good news is near. Thank you for continuing to be with us.

Our new update will be live very soon. We look forward to bringing you this big update. Stay tuned!

Regards,

Unionatic Development Team