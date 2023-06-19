-Blast packs now explode when shot (instead of getting destroyed.)
-Added a safeguard to ensure explosion sources are removed correctly.
-Fixed some situations in which sound would not trigger a reaction if the two closest listeners are immediately destroyed by the sound source.
Swirl W@tch update for 19 June 2023
Swirl Watch Version 1.045 (Hot Launch)
