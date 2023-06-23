 Skip to content

Iron Rebellion update for 23 June 2023

A tutorial for all you new players, and new incredible community maps

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V0.9323
6/23/2023

All new players will now be greeted with a "Crash" course tutorial that is built to get them up to speed with the game and help any new player feel more comfortable as they become Mech pilots!

Tutorial goes over:

  • Movement basics
  • Combat basics
  • Healing, picking up and storing cargo, reloading

Maps:
Updates
Bulletheim
Lunar City
Pastel Freighter
New
Solis Fae

General:
Weapons now eject shells when fired.
Grads and Pulse rail tweaks.
Changes to Point control Net code fixing desync issue.
Minimap rework, all maps should now display proper graphics.

