A tutorial for all you new players, and new incredible community maps

V0.9323
6/23/2023
All new players will now be greeted with a "Crash" course tutorial that is built to get them up to speed with the game and help any new player feel more comfortable as they become Mech pilots!
Tutorial goes over:
- Movement basics
- Combat basics
- Healing, picking up and storing cargo, reloading
Maps:
Updates
Bulletheim
Lunar City
Pastel Freighter
New
Solis Fae
General:
Weapons now eject shells when fired.
Grads and Pulse rail tweaks.
Changes to Point control Net code fixing desync issue.
Minimap rework, all maps should now display proper graphics.
Changed files in this update