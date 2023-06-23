A tutorial for all you new players, and new incredible community maps

V0.9323

6/23/2023

All new players will now be greeted with a "Crash" course tutorial that is built to get them up to speed with the game and help any new player feel more comfortable as they become Mech pilots!

Tutorial goes over:

Movement basics

Combat basics

Healing, picking up and storing cargo, reloading

Maps:

Updates

Bulletheim

Lunar City

Pastel Freighter

New

Solis Fae

General:

Weapons now eject shells when fired.

Grads and Pulse rail tweaks.

Changes to Point control Net code fixing desync issue.

Minimap rework, all maps should now display proper graphics.