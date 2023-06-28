 Skip to content

A Long Journey to an Uncertain End update for 28 June 2023

THE JOURNEY BEGINS 🌠 A Long Journey to an Uncertain End is OUT NOW 🚀

Share · View all patches · Build 11509448 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It's time to fuel up and blast off on a mad dash escape from your abusive ex. A Long Journey to an Uncertain End is OUT NOW on Steam.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1164830/A_Long_Journey_to_an_Uncertain_End/

A true labor of love, we're so thrilled that you space cowfriends can finally play the full version of this game. We hope you'll share your favorite character with us on Twitter, take the time to pet your holocompanion C.O.R.G.I., and if you really enjoy the game, maybe even leave us a review on Steam? Only if the starry muses stir you, of course. 💖

Thank you again to all our fans, followers, and stellar supporters who kept us going along the way. Fly fast, fly true, and stay safe.

🌠,
Crispy Creative

