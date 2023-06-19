Beta 1.5 (Finally) Released

Apologies for the massive delay, school and related projects have only recently calmed down.
Beta 1.5 brings a slew of improvements and bug fixes.
Added/New:
-Scouts call for reinforcements when they find an enemy/player unit group.
-Added keybindings for formation type/state
-Heavy units now consume a small amount of evo unless stored
-Stored units do not require evo
-CDF unit production increases relative to the number of nodes destroyed.
Fixes/Improvements:
-Scout pathing is less laggy and is much better at determining valid locations.
-CDF units have been buffed.
-Fixed an error if a selected unit dies
-Fixed buggy navigation checks and group dispatch lag spikes
-Sensor unit range increased, attack power lowered.
-Box selection highlights what the selected producers can produce as well as produced units.
-Adding patrol points to an existing patrol no longer breaks the patrol.
-Bunkered button flashes if you are trying to produce a unit with an un-bunkered producer.
-Fixed bug that starts a drag-select when mousing over a unit.
-Enemy units record the number of units they detect (and their IDs) for targeting purposes.
-Fixed UI scaling bug
