Beta 1.5 (Finally) Released

Apologies for the massive delay, school and related projects have only recently calmed down.

Beta 1.5 brings a slew of improvements and bug fixes.

Added/New:

-Scouts call for reinforcements when they find an enemy/player unit group.

-Added keybindings for formation type/state

-Heavy units now consume a small amount of evo unless stored

-Stored units do not require evo

-CDF unit production increases relative to the number of nodes destroyed.

Fixes/Improvements:

-Scout pathing is less laggy and is much better at determining valid locations.

-CDF units have been buffed.

-Fixed an error if a selected unit dies

-Fixed buggy navigation checks and group dispatch lag spikes

-Sensor unit range increased, attack power lowered.

-Box selection highlights what the selected producers can produce as well as produced units.

-Adding patrol points to an existing patrol no longer breaks the patrol.

-Bunkered button flashes if you are trying to produce a unit with an un-bunkered producer.

-Fixed bug that starts a drag-select when mousing over a unit.

-Enemy units record the number of units they detect (and their IDs) for targeting purposes.

-Fixed UI scaling bug