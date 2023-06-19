Patch 6-19-2023-1

- Remade the textures for Stone, Copper Ore, Mana Crystal Ore, Quantum Ore, Sanity Essence Ore
- Stats no longer save if cheats are on
- Chris Tall Golem now has a punching animation
- Chris Tall Golem and Jack Lumber now play a sound when they are hit
- Dirt now has a different sound when being broken
- Crafting is now done via a keybind (default C) instead of right clicking on a forge. Professor Jitters no longer sells Forges
- Lowered the price of Hydrocodone
- Lowered the price of the Saw
- Raised the price of the Knife
- Added Gold display to inventory
- Added a trash can slot to remove unwanted items
- Added a leaderboard for Blocks Broken
- Added a setting to turn off Autosaving
- Added a setting to turn off automatically starting the game in fullscreen
- Added a recipe book in the inventory to learn how to craft items
- Fixed an item duplication glitch where you could pause the game while holding an item with your cursor then throw it to create more
- Fixed a bug with the World Creation menu where there was no space in the text
