PsychWorld update for 19 June 2023

Patch 6-19-2023-1

Patch 6-19-2023-1

Build 11509225

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Remade the textures for Stone, Copper Ore, Mana Crystal Ore, Quantum Ore, Sanity Essence Ore
  • Stats no longer save if cheats are on
  • Chris Tall Golem now has a punching animation
  • Chris Tall Golem and Jack Lumber now play a sound when they are hit
  • Dirt now has a different sound when being broken
  • Crafting is now done via a keybind (default C) instead of right clicking on a forge. Professor Jitters no longer sells Forges
  • Lowered the price of Hydrocodone
  • Lowered the price of the Saw
  • Raised the price of the Knife
  • Added Gold display to inventory
  • Added a trash can slot to remove unwanted items
  • Added a leaderboard for Blocks Broken
  • Added a setting to turn off Autosaving
  • Added a setting to turn off automatically starting the game in fullscreen
  • Added a recipe book in the inventory to learn how to craft items
  • Fixed an item duplication glitch where you could pause the game while holding an item with your cursor then throw it to create more
  • Fixed a bug with the World Creation menu where there was no space in the text

