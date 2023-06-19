Update V0.91 : New Map + Critical Bug

New Map :

野牛冲锋 requested a large map with fewer elements to make passes more important. I hesitated to make a soccer stadium but this will kill the spirit of the game, so I decided to make a Park. It's more interresting I think, but I may be wrong...

Critical bug :

Multiplayer was broken because of the translation of the game... The lobby use english words to check if a player is ready, so in chinese version for example, the game was simply considered that the player wasn't ready. So I've removed the translation of keywords like "Ready".

I'm really sorry, but I'm working alone so I can't test everything. If you don't contact me directly, errors won't be corrected.

Other changes :

Now at the end of a match the camera will show the best player for 3 seconds.