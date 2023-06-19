 Skip to content

Dinogen Online update for 19 June 2023

Update 1.0.8

Update 1.0.8 · Last edited 19 June 2023

Update v1.0.8 brings a lot of new content to Dinogen Online, including 2 new game modes!

General

  • Dinosaur growl sound effects now scale with their size
  • Louder weapons (such as snipers and rocket launchers) have a larger sound radius for alerting bots
  • When selecting Random Game Mode or Random Map, the selection will now remain after each game
  • Lots of UI updates
  • Server optimizations

Game Modes

  • Added Dinosaur Rescue

  • Added Extraction

Editor

  • Added new crates: Class Selector and Objective Crate
  • Added support for dynamic building roofs
  • Added support for sound emitters
  • Added new road textures

Open World

A new Open World game mode is currently under development! A dedicated testing server is online for players. Join the Discord to get involved!

Community Spotlight

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2989263281
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2926268462

