Update 1.0.8

Update v1.0.8 brings a lot of new content to Dinogen Online, including 2 new game modes!

General

Dinosaur growl sound effects now scale with their size

Louder weapons (such as snipers and rocket launchers) have a larger sound radius for alerting bots

When selecting Random Game Mode or Random Map , the selection will now remain after each game

or , the selection will now remain after each game Lots of UI updates

Server optimizations

Game Modes

Added Dinosaur Rescue

Added Extraction

Editor

Added new crates: Class Selector and Objective Crate

and Added support for dynamic building roofs

Added support for sound emitters

Added new road textures

Open World

A new Open World game mode is currently under development! A dedicated testing server is online for players. Join the Discord to get involved!

Community Spotlight

