Update 1.0.8

Update v1.0.8 brings a lot of new content to Dinogen Online, including 2 new game modes!
General
- Dinosaur growl sound effects now scale with their size
- Louder weapons (such as snipers and rocket launchers) have a larger sound radius for alerting bots
- When selecting Random Game Mode or Random Map, the selection will now remain after each game
- Lots of UI updates
- Server optimizations
Game Modes
- Added Dinosaur Rescue
- Added Extraction
Editor
- Added new crates: Class Selector and Objective Crate
- Added support for dynamic building roofs
- Added support for sound emitters
- Added new road textures
Open World
A new Open World game mode is currently under development! A dedicated testing server is online for players. Join the Discord to get involved!
Community Spotlight
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2989263281
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2926268462
