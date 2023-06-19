- Fixed issue with one room spawning enemies out of map
- Fixed gaps in the the wall that allowed players to grab items in different rooms
- [spoiler]Reduced armored skeleton's health by 25%[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Increased ghost's spawn timer for Standard difficulty[/spoiler]
Enigma Manor update for 19 June 2023
0.1.0c Update Notes
