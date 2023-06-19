 Skip to content

Enigma Manor update for 19 June 2023

0.1.0c Update Notes

Build 11509128

  • Fixed issue with one room spawning enemies out of map
  • Fixed gaps in the the wall that allowed players to grab items in different rooms
  • [spoiler]Reduced armored skeleton's health by 25%[/spoiler]
  • [spoiler]Increased ghost's spawn timer for Standard difficulty[/spoiler]

