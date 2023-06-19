P.19.2 | Changes & Bug Fixes

New :
-
Added a "Game" tab in the settings menu
-
Added a new option in the "Game" tab to change how doors interact with the player :
- Manual (default)
- Close Automatically
- Open/Close Automatically
Changes :
- Updated all the on-screen buttons with custom buttons
- During the door open/close animation, the player will no longer get pushed by the doors
- Updated the open/close animation
- Added new doors around the shop
- Added signs around the shop
- Added stuff to the bathroom
- Added placeholder pictures for the paintings
Bug Fixes :
- Fixed a bug that could crash that game when the player interacts with the register when there's no orders
- Fixed an issue that caused the parking spots to have physical hitbboxes
- Fixed a bug that caused multiple cars to take the same parking spots
- Added a fix to the AI script to try to fix customers randomly teleporting out of the cafe when their order is complete
- Fixed a bug that caused the player to get stuck on nothing in the backroom
- Fixed a bug where if the player hit escape/start while having the "confirm purchase" screen up, would cause close the shop screen, but force the confirm purchase screen open and would lock-up the player
- Fixed a bug where hitting escape/start wouldn't close the "Confirm Purchase" screen
Changed files in this update