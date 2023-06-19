 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Run a Café Playtest update for 19 June 2023

P.19.2 | Changes & Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 11509102 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New :

  • Added a "Game" tab in the settings menu

  • Added a new option in the "Game" tab to change how doors interact with the player :

    • Manual (default)
    • Close Automatically
    • Open/Close Automatically

Changes :

  • Updated all the on-screen buttons with custom buttons
  • During the door open/close animation, the player will no longer get pushed by the doors
  • Updated the open/close animation
  • Added new doors around the shop
  • Added signs around the shop
  • Added stuff to the bathroom
  • Added placeholder pictures for the paintings

Bug Fixes :

  • Fixed a bug that could crash that game when the player interacts with the register when there's no orders
  • Fixed an issue that caused the parking spots to have physical hitbboxes
  • Fixed a bug that caused multiple cars to take the same parking spots
  • Added a fix to the AI script to try to fix customers randomly teleporting out of the cafe when their order is complete
  • Fixed a bug that caused the player to get stuck on nothing in the backroom
  • Fixed a bug where if the player hit escape/start while having the "confirm purchase" screen up, would cause close the shop screen, but force the confirm purchase screen open and would lock-up the player
  • Fixed a bug where hitting escape/start wouldn't close the "Confirm Purchase" screen

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2376641 Depot 2376641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link