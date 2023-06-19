 Skip to content

Amicade update for 19 June 2023

Amicade v1.0.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There's been some great feedback and requests from the first weekend of Amicade competition, so I've made a few tweaks:

  • Pause Mode added - this was requested by a few people and at first I though, "You can't pause an arcade machine!" but after seeing how high the Shark Park score has grown, I think it's now needed. TAB key or X button pauses/unpauses.
  • Astro Clash improved late-game - for some reason I thought the difficulty infinitely scaled; it doesn't, but it may as well have because the difficulty cap was monstrous. I've lowered it slightly so that the late game of Astro Clash is more enjoyable and skill-based instead of primarily luck. This will mean much bigger scores are possible, so it's open slather again!
  • Quit current run using gamepad (mainly for Steam Deck users) - you can now do this from the pause menu. Note that Escape key no longer quits, do it from pause instead.
  • Shark Park tweak - I added a small minimum gap between when each shark is possible to first appear (the dreaded "Daa-dah" sound). This makes less crazy situations possible early in the game, however it won't impact the late game at all so top scoring is unaffected.
  • Astro Clash restart delay - a few players noted that when they are holding the fire button down and die, they sometimes don't let go of fire quick enough and a new game starts without seeing their previous score. I added a bigger delay until you can restart to better avoid this.
  • Amicade remembers which game you last played - upon request, when you return to the menu screen (or boot Amicade), the coin slot of the last game you played will be automatically selected.

