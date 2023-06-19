Amicade v1.0.3

There's been some great feedback and requests from the first weekend of Amicade competition, so I've made a few tweaks:
- Pause Mode added - this was requested by a few people and at first I though, "You can't pause an arcade machine!" but after seeing how high the Shark Park score has grown, I think it's now needed. TAB key or X button pauses/unpauses.
- Astro Clash improved late-game - for some reason I thought the difficulty infinitely scaled; it doesn't, but it may as well have because the difficulty cap was monstrous. I've lowered it slightly so that the late game of Astro Clash is more enjoyable and skill-based instead of primarily luck. This will mean much bigger scores are possible, so it's open slather again!
- Quit current run using gamepad (mainly for Steam Deck users) - you can now do this from the pause menu. Note that Escape key no longer quits, do it from pause instead.
- Shark Park tweak - I added a small minimum gap between when each shark is possible to first appear (the dreaded "Daa-dah" sound). This makes less crazy situations possible early in the game, however it won't impact the late game at all so top scoring is unaffected.
- Astro Clash restart delay - a few players noted that when they are holding the fire button down and die, they sometimes don't let go of fire quick enough and a new game starts without seeing their previous score. I added a bigger delay until you can restart to better avoid this.
- Amicade remembers which game you last played - upon request, when you return to the menu screen (or boot Amicade), the coin slot of the last game you played will be automatically selected.
