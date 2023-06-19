Some minor problems with the gun's 3d models were fixed.
Now hammers have a better reaction to the slides on the pistols.
Some missing sounds on guns were added.
Some minor bugs were fixed.
VR Cops update for 19 June 2023
Guns updated.
Some minor problems with the gun's 3d models were fixed.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update