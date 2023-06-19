 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

VR Cops update for 19 June 2023

Guns updated.

Share · View all patches · Build 11509043 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some minor problems with the gun's 3d models were fixed.
Now hammers have a better reaction to the slides on the pistols.
Some missing sounds on guns were added.
Some minor bugs were fixed.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 884221 Depot 884221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link