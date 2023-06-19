1.1.0 Update - Map and House Decorating Improvements!

Hi everyone!

We just put out an update with some nice quality of life updates. You can now open your map from outside of the pause menu, as well as slow down the house decoration cursor for more precise decorating!

Here's the full list of changes below:

Game Updates:

Added a map you can access from outside of the pause menu. A control prompt will show in the tutorial area, but if you’ve already passed it, the default input is M on the keyboard or Left Trigger on gamepad

Added control markers to the pause menu map

Added the ability to slow down the cursor while decorating by holding the attack button to allow for more precision

Added control markers to house decorating

Adjusted the default speed of the house decoration cursor

Adjusted some environmental art around a puzzle in Westshore to try and make the solution more clear

Fixes: