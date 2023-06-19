1.1.0 Update - Map and House Decorating Improvements!

Hi everyone!
We just put out an update with some nice quality of life updates. You can now open your map from outside of the pause menu, as well as slow down the house decoration cursor for more precise decorating!
Here's the full list of changes below:
Game Updates:
- Added a map you can access from outside of the pause menu. A control prompt will show in the tutorial area, but if you’ve already passed it, the default input is M on the keyboard or Left Trigger on gamepad
- Added control markers to the pause menu map
- Added the ability to slow down the cursor while decorating by holding the attack button to allow for more precision
- Added control markers to house decorating
- Adjusted the default speed of the house decoration cursor
- Adjusted some environmental art around a puzzle in Westshore to try and make the solution more clear
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where house decorations would appear to shift positions after leaving your house (In reality they weren’t shifting positions but in fact getting smaller. Game development is fun!)
- Fixed the phrasing of one content warning summary
- Fixed an animation issue with Lord Lithos during a content warning skip
Changed files in this update