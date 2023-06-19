Updates 19 Jun

Fixes:
Disabled Screenshake on explosion until the effect can be fixed.
Fixed infinite loop in rat object
Fixed missing variables in certain enemies crashing game
Fixed dust effect triggering repeatedly if jumping into the bottom of a platform.
