Covid Carl update for 19 June 2023

Updates 19 Jun

Share · View all patches · Build 11508962 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

Disabled Screenshake on explosion until the effect can be fixed.
Fixed infinite loop in rat object
Fixed missing variables in certain enemies crashing game
Fixed dust effect triggering repeatedly if jumping into the bottom of a platform.

