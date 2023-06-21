- Cloud Saves now functional
- Multiple Save Slots
- Updated Mouse Sensitivity
- Random Crashes are Patched
- Main Menu UI is updated
- Clean Sweep Achievement Re-balancing
- Clean Sweep 1-1 Bug
- In 1-1, there are 5 targets in a specific area that are visible on the radar but are underground and not reachable, this is due to how the game is designed so we can't change this. However those targets do not count toward the achievement, so they can be ignored.
- Teflon Achievement Re-balancing
- Teflon Episode 3 Tunnel Bug
- There was an obstruction in level 9-1 with a door in a tunnel that was impossible to pass without taking damage
- Extended Radar Functionality
Terminal Velocity™: Boosted Edition update for 21 June 2023
Updated achievements, additional save slots, and general bug fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
