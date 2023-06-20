Dual Universe - Release 1.4.0

Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a new update. Dual Universe is now in version 1.4.0.

New features

Player versus Environment Combat Missions

Gain access to new PvE Combat mission content.

Engage a new mysterious foe in 5 available difficulties: Very Easy, Easy, Medium, Hard and Very Hard.

Group up with your friends when you need a helping hand.

Unlock the mysteries of this new enemy as a community by completing missions.

PVE Missions are a race against the clock, and you are required to vanquish all the targets in the mission and leave through the beacon before the timer expires.

Losses in PVE through destruction, being killed or the expiration of the timer before you leave the mission do not result in the loss of construct ownership, your novean will be killed and respawn at a resurrection node, and your construct will be returned to the mission entry point in your ownership.

New Planets: Sicari and Sinnen

Two new planets have been added to the universe named Sicari and Sinnen.

Both planets have entirely new terrain and design, and some entirely new and unique art assets.

These planets come with more mineable resources, and more available hauling missions.

Input Remapping Rework

The game now supports Joysticks and Gamepads, allowing you to play using any of your devices.

There is a new setting in the settings menu of the remapping window which allows you to turn certain press-and-hold actions into instant actions.

You are now able to save your keybindings to a file, and or to your account, allowing you to load it directly into your client from your account on whichever system you are playing on.

New Lua assignable options and axes have been added allowing much more refined control through Lua.

Lua Version Upgrade and Improvements

We have made several large improvements to the Lua side of the game, this will likely have broken a number of existing Lua scripts that are scripted to request boolean values. Default flight configurations have been updated, however community made flight configurations may take some time to come up to date with 1.4.

Where possible we have added compatibility layers to reduce the amount of difficulty to upgrade.

You can read all the details about the changes below.

PVP Rebalance

We have made several significant changes to the balancing of PVP, resulting in more frequent shield venting and different tracking behavior and stronger honeycomb.

All the changes are detailed below.

Improvements

[Challenge] New Orbital Delivery Challenge. Fly to a mothballed archeological compound in orbit around a planet. Transfer items to help Aphelia reactivate the compound and restart studying the mysterious Alien Artefact.

[Shield Widget] Added venting button.

Notifications to organizations are now sent to all legates instead of just the superlegate.

[Lua] Fixed AxisCommand library thrust calculation when transitioning between atmosphere and space.

[Rendering] Reduced intensity of bloom effect, especially on bright emissives.

[Weapon] Immobile and barely moving targets with small cross sections can be hit more easily.

Split land control mapping and jetpack control mapping.

Lua changes

Replaced dkjson Lua library by json.lua library to improve JSON encoding and decoding performances.

Fixed the problem of boolean type support in Lua. Now functions will return real booleans and accept real booleans as arguments (integers will still be functional as arguments).

Updated Lua environment to 5.4.4. Lua changelog:

new generational mode for garbage collection

new attributes for variables (const and to-be-closed)

new implementation for math.random

new semantics for the integer 'for' loop

optional 'init' argument to 'string.gmatch'

new function 'coroutine.close'

string-to-number coercions moved to the string library

new format '%p' in 'string.format'

Added new events to the CoreUnit API to monitor element damage:

onElementBroken([int] localId, [int] restorations)

onElementRestored([int] localId, [int] restorations)

onElementDamaged([int] localId, [int] hitpoints)

onElementRepaired([int] localId, [int] hitpoints)

Added two new Lua function on the Core Unit API to monitoring restorations of an element with its local id

[int] getElementRestorationsById([int] localId): Returns the remaining restorations of the Element, identified by its local ID

[int] getElementMaxRestorationsById([int] localId): Returns the maximum restorations of the Element, identified by its local ID

Added new functions to the CoreUnit API to improve the engines control for flight systems :

getElementTagsById -> [string] getEngineTagsById([int] localId): Returns the list of engine tags for an Engine Element, identified by its local ID

[bool] setEngineTagsById([int] localId, [string] tags, [bool] ignore): Sets the list of engine tags for an Engine Element, identified by its local ID

setEngineTorqueById([int] localId, [bool] state): Sets the torque generation state for the Engine Element, identified by its local ID

[bool] getEngineTorqueById([int] localId): Returns the torque generation state for the Engine Element, identified by its local ID

Added getTotalMass function to the Construct API. Returns the total mass of the construct (voxels, elements, avatars and docked constructs).

Added a return boolean to all engine type elements setTags Lua function.

Added optional querying options to the radar.getConstructs function, the following filters can be used (all optional and combinable) :

[bool] isMatching : True to filter out constructs with a matching transponder, false otherwise

[int] constructKind : The construct kind id to filter out constructs (Universe = 1,Planet = 2,Asteroid = 3,Static = 4,Dynamic = 5,Space = 6,Alien = 7)

[string] coreSize : The construct core unit size to filter out constructs ('XS', 'S', 'M', 'L', 'XL')

[bool] isAbandoned : True to filter out abandoned constructs, false otherwise

Added the constructKind and hasMatchingTransponder fields on the radar construct result of the Lua function getConstructs of the Radar API.

Deprecated (but still populated) constructType that was not consistent with the current radar API in the radar construct result of the Lua function getConstructs of the Radar API.

Added new events to the CoreUnit API to monitor element damage:

[int] getInstructionCount(): Returns the current instruction count during this tick

[int] getInstructionLimit(): Returns the instruction limit before the CPU overload

Aligned controllers's Lua instruction limit on Lua screens instruction limit ; 2 000 000 -> 10 000 000.

Improved syntax coloring:

Added unit, system, construct, player, library and renderscript coloring entries.

Added operators and constants coloring.

Added a "usage" section in CODEX to provide more in-depth explanations of functions and events, as well as code examples.

Added three new Lua functions on the Core Unit API to allow to map elements plugs:

[int] getElementClassIdById([int] localId): Returns the item id of the class of the Element, identified by its local ID

[table.] getElementInPlugsById([int] localId): Returns the Element IN plug map, identified by its local ID

[table.] getElementOutPlugsById([int] localId): Returns the Element OUT plug map, identified by its local ID

Added three new Lua function on the generic element API:

[bool] isInClassId([int] classId): Checks if the element is an element of the class given by its item id

[bool] isInClass([string] className): Checks if the element is an element of the class given by its class name

[int] getClassId(): Returns the item id of the class of the Element

Added three new Lua functions on the Core Unit API:

[int] getElementClassIdById([int] localId): Returns the item id of the class of the Element, identified by its local ID

[table.] getElementInPlugsById([int] localId): Returns the Element IN plug map, identified by its local ID

[table.] getElementOutPlugsById([int] localId): Returns the Element OUT plug map, identified by its local ID

Added 12 new Lua functions on the System API:

[bool] isItemInClassId([int] itemId, [int] classId): Checks if the item is an item of the class identified by its item id

[bool] isItemInClass([int] itemId, [string] className): Checks if the given item is an item of the class given by its class name

[bool] isClassItem([int] itemId): Checks if the given item is a class item

[bool] isElementItem([int] itemId): Checks if the given item is an element

[bool] isMaterialItem([int] itemId): Checks if the given item is a material

[bool] isRawMaterialItem([int] itemId): Checks if the given item is a raw material

[bool] isBlueprintItem([int] itemId): Checks if the given item is a blueprint

[bool] isScrapItem([int] itemId): Checks if the given item is a scrap item

[bool] isPartItem([int] itemId): Checks if the given item is a part

[bool] isAmmoItem([int] itemId): Checks if the given item is an ammo item

[bool] isPackageItem([int] itemId): Checks if the given item is a package

[bool] isSchematicItem([int] itemId): Checks if the given item is a schematic

Added three new fields on the Item table returned by getItem function in System API ([int] classId, [int] displayClassId, [table.] childsId).

Added a global debugging function getArgs to help debugging scripts or to facilitate the development of the module API in the game.

Updated Flight configuration for Lua changes in version 1.4 (no gameplay changes).

Updated Lua atlas.

Balancing Changes

Weapons

Cannon XS:

Damage has decreased from 7000 to 6500.

Optimal tracking has decreased from 10 to 2.75.

Falloff tracking has decreased from 10 to 8.25.

Cannon S

Damage has increased from 12950 to 13000.

Period of fire has increased from 3.375 to 3.75.

Optimal tracking has decreased from 5 to 1.1.

Falloff tracking has decreased from 5 to 3.3.

Cannon M

Damage has increased from 23957.5 to 26000.

Period of fire has increased from 4.55625 to 5.625.

Optimal tracking has decreased from 2.5 to 0.44.

Falloff tracking has decreased from 2.5 to 1.32.

Cannon L

Damage has increased from 44321.375 to 52000.

Period of fire has increased from 6.1509375 to 8.4375.

Optimal tracking has decreased from 1.25 to 0.176.

Falloff tracking has decreased from 1.25 to 0.528.

Laser XS

Damage has increased from 8000 to 8500.

Optimal tracking has decreased from 5 to 1.75.

Falloff tracking has increased from 5 to 5.25.

Optimal Range has increased from 12500 to 14000.

Falloff distance has increased from 5000 to 7500.

Weapon capacity has decreased from 80 to 70.

Laser S

Damage has increased from 14800 to 17000.

Period of fire has increased from 4.725 to 5.25.

Optimal tracking has decreased from 2.5 to 0.7.

Falloff tracking has decreased from 2.5 to 2.1.

Optimal Range has increased from 24000 to 28000.

Falloff distance has increased from 10000 to 15000.

Weapon capacity has decreased from 400 to 350.

Laser M

Damage has increased from 27380 to 34000.

Period of fire has increased from 6.37875 to 7.875.

Optimal tracking has decreased from 1.25 to 0.28.

Falloff tracking has decreased from 1.25 to 0.84.

Optimal Range has increased from 50000 to 56000.

Falloff distance has increased from 20000 to 30000.

Weapon capacity has decreased from 2000 to 1750.

Laser L

Damage has increased from 50653 to 68000.

Period of fire has increased from 8.6113125 to 11.8125.

Optimal tracking has decreased from 0.625 to 0.112.

Falloff tracking has decreased from 0.625 to 0.336.

Optimal Range has increased from 100000 to 112000.

Falloff distance has increased from 40000 to 60000.

Weapon capacity has decreased from 10000 to 8750.

Missile XS

Damage has increased from 14000 to 26000.

Period of fire has increased from 3 to 5.

Optimal tracking has decreased from 12 to 3.5.

Falloff tracking has decreased from 12 to 10.5.

Optimal distance has increased from 10000 to 12000.

Weapon capacity has increased from 24 to 30.

Reload has increased from 45 to 60.

Missile S

Damage has increased from 25900 to 37050.

Period of fire has increased from 4.05 to 5.

Optimal tracking has decreased from 6 to 1.4.

Falloff tracking has decreased from 6 to 4.2.

Optimal distance has increased from 20000 to 24000.

Weapon capacity has increased from 120 to 150.

Reload has increased from 45 to 60.

Missile M

Damage has increased from 47915 to 52796.

Period of fire has decreased from 5.4675 to 5.

Optimal tracking has decreased from 3 to 0.56.

Falloff tracking has decreased from 3 to 1.68.

Optimal distance has increased from 40000 to 48000.

Weapon capacity has increased from 600 to 750.

Reload has increased from 45 to 60.

Missile L

Damage has decreased from 88642.75 to 75234.

Period of fire has decreased from 7.381125 to 5.

Optimal tracking has decreased from 1.5 to 0.224.

Falloff tracking has decreased from 1.5 to 0.672.

Optimal distance has increased from 80000 to 96000.

Weapon capacity has increased from 3000 to 3750.

Reload has increased from 45 to 60.

Railgun XS

Damage has increased from 16000 to 17000.

Optimal tracking has decreased from 3.5 to 1.

Falloff tracking has decreased from 3.5 to 3.

Optimal distance has increased from 20000 to 22000.

Falloff distance has increased from 20000 to 22000.

Reload has increased from 20 to 25.

Railgun S

Damage has increased from 29600 to 34000.

Period of fire has increased from 9.45 to 10.5.

Optimal tracking has decreased from 1.75 to 0.4.

Falloff tracking has decreased from 1.75 to 1.2.

Optimal distance has increased from 40000 to 44000.

Falloff distance has increased from 40000 to 44000.

Reload has increased from 20 to 25.

Railgun M

Damage has increased from 54760 to 68000.

Period of fire has increased from 12.7575 to 15.75.

Optimal tracking has decreased from 0.875 to 0.16.

Falloff tracking has decreased from 0.875 to 0.48.

Optimal distance has increased from 80000 to 88000.

Falloff distance has increased from 80000 to 88000.

Reload has increased from 20 to 25.

Railgun L

Damage has increased from 101306 to 136000.

Period of fire has increased from 17.25 to 23.625.

Optimal tracking has decreased from 0.4375 to 0.064.

Falloff tracking has decreased from 0.4375 to 0.192.

Optimal distance has increased from 160000 to 176000.

Falloff distance has increased from 160000 to 176000.

Reload has increased from 20 to 25.

Stasis XS

Minimum Range has increased from 20000 to 30000.

Maximum Range has decreased from 100000 to 80000.

Period of Fire has decreased from 5 to 4.

Effect Duration has decreased from 5 to 4.

Fitting has decreased from 500 to 225.

Ammo Capacity has increased from 40 to 60.

Reload Time has decreased from 50 to 10.

Stasis S

Minimum Range has increased from 20000 to 30000.

Maximum Range remains unchanged at 100000.

Period of Fire has decreased from 5 to 4.

Effect Duration has increased from 5 to 6.

Fitting has decreased from 2500 to 1125.

Ammo Capacity has increased from 200 to 300.

Reload Time has decreased from 50 to 20.

Stasis M

Minimum Range has increased from 20000 to 30000.

Maximum Range has increased from 100000 to 120000.

Period of Fire has decreased from 5 to 4.

Effect Duration has increased from 5 to 8.

Fitting has decreased from 12500 to 5625.

Ammo Capacity has increased from 1000 to 1500.

Reload Time has decreased from 50 to 30.

Stasis L

Minimum Range has increased from 20000 to 30000.

Maximum Range has increased from 100000 to 140000.

Period of Fire has decreased from 5 to 4.

Effect Duration has increased from 5 to 10.

Fitting has decreased from 62500 to 28125.

Ammo Capacity has increased from 5000 to 7500.

Reload Time has decreased from 50 to 40.

Variants have received new bonus distributions and adjustments

Defense now gives Range and Cone bonuses.

Agile now gives Damage and Tracking bonuses.

Heavy now gives Damage and Cone bonuses.

Precision now gives Range and Tracking bonuses.

Variant values have been adjusted.

All debuffs removed.

Ammo

Precision Ammo has had its Optimal Range buff reduced from 1.2 to 1.1.

Heavy Ammo has had its Damage buff reduced from 1.2 to 1.05.

Defense Ammo has had its Tracking reduced from 1.5 to 1.25.

Agile ammo remains unchanged.

Control Units

The Cockpit and Hovercraft seat Max fitting capacity has increased from 1000 to 1250.

Shield Generators

Shield Generator XS:

Venting Cooldown has decreased from 60 to 30.

Venting Regen per second has increased from 2500 to 9000.

Max shield gain per regen has decreased from 0.5 to 0.25.

Shield Generator S:

Venting Cooldown has decreased from 120 to 60.

Venting Regen per second has increased from 10000 to 28000.

Max shield gain per regen has decreased from 0.5 to 0.35.

Shield Generator M:

Venting Cooldown has decreased from 240 to 120.

Venting Regen per second has increased from 37500 to 64000.

Max shield gain per regen has decreased from 0.5 to 0.45.

Shield Generator L:

Venting Cooldown has decreased from 480 to 240.

Venting Regen per second has increased from 100000 to 102400.

Max shield gain per regen has increased from 0.5 to 0.55.

Variants:

The Active variant will now have the hit points bonus.

The Variable variant will now have the mass bonus.

The Capacitor variant will now have the Volume bonus.

Variant values have been adjusted.

Voxel honeycomb healthpoints

All honeycomb HP values have roughly doubled (x2.08).

For example Iron Honeycomb HP has changed from 6000 to 12500 per m3.

Aphelia Hauling Missions

Rewards have been adjusted for planet to moon hauling missions.

Missions have been added to and from new planets.

Available missions ratio has been adjusted.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an exploit allowing players to teleport to VR locations.

Fixed blueprint deploy with voxel swap sometimes producing the wrong mesh.

Fixed an issue with the erosion mode of the smooth.

[Achievements] Fixed Sky Scrapper & Swedish Pride achievements not triggering.

Hide "Claimed territory count" & "Occupation percent" display on system map, for selected planet. The information was most of the time not available and wrongly displayed "0" "0%" in most cases.

Known Issues

[PVE] When your shield is down, shot VFX do not correctly align with the target, damage is still applied however.

[PVE] On rare occasions entering or exiting a mission may fail, should this happen please notify us via a bug report so we can investigate the issue further and assist you in exiting the mission.

[PVE] On rare occasions radars don’t pick up the first targets on entering a mission.

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.

Thank you very much for your support!