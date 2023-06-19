 Skip to content

Flotsam update for 19 June 2023

0.7.5: The Architect is ready for testing!

0.7.5e1: The Architect

Hey Drifters,
We've got a small update for you to test out: The Architect!
We've heard your requests for the ability to relocate constructions and ways to restructure the town. It posed some interesting challenges and flabbergasted us for a while, given the game's setup, but we found a solution. Enter: The Architect! This specialist allows you to go into 'Architect Mode' and completely re-plan your entire town, re-think pipelines, or just move some buildings around.

It's a highly experimental feature, and we're hoping to get some good feedback on it to iron out the kinks. Enjoy the update!

What's next?

This update will most likely be in experimental for some time, in the meantime we'll push some performance updates to it to further smooth out the gameplay.

This patch is still in development and can be tested on the experimental branch to give feedback.

This is how you can enable the experimental branch of Flotsam. This will only work when you're not in a game:

  1. Open Steam Library
  2. Right click Flotsam
  3. Select Properties
  4. Go to tab 'Betas' at the top.
  5. Select 'Experimental' in the drop-down.

Early Access 0.7.5e1: The Architect

The Architect
  • New Construction: Architect Station. The Architect station unlocks the 'Architect Mode'.
  • Added the 'Architect Mode', in this mode you can move or store buildings and thus re-structure the town.
  • Updated the tech tree to implement the Architect.
  • Added The Architect specialist.
Misc
  • Made some changes and fixes to our sound editor.
  • Updated shader editor.

