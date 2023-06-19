INVASION IS NOW OUT

Hello everyone and welcome to Invasion Patch 1.0!

This patch is focusing on new levels, fixes to modernize some skills against the new enemy types and some balance changes with the goal to make more actives used.

Movement Speed Recode:

In developing our new patch, we noticed an issue that we wanted to address and along the way we fixed an old bug.

Movement Speed Ability Note:

Negative Shield and Damage is no longer possible. This is a direct buff to all movement speed builds.

Overheating, no longer counts its movement speed negative multiplier as a debuff to all movement speed scaling skills.

Getting slowed by a Gravity Node will not lower your damage output on movement speed scaling abilities.

Abilities:

We have room to buff active abilities in our game, so we are!

Sonic Rifts

Sonic Rifts isn’t exactly struggling, but it is a suboptimal choice in the game’s current state. We’re buffing its Tier 3 version so its more competitive versus its counterparts.

Armor Bonus increased from 0/35/35 to 0/35/60

Perfect Durability

Perfect Durability feels great is the right scenarios but its good usage points are seldom found. Lowering its cooldown means you can use it when you need it, without the spam possibility.

Cooldown lowered from 75/55/55 to 60/40/35

Automated XV9-Bot

Builds that involve XV9 Bot focus on its rate of fire getting increased, but no one ever seems to go for a potency build, turns out its cause its bad. So we making it un-bad.

Damage changed from:

T1: 15(+24% Max Health)(+20% Damage) to 10(+30% Max Health)(+30% Damage)

T2: 15(+32% Max Health)(+25% Damage) to 20(+40% Max Health)(+35% Damage)

T3: 30(+32% Max Health)(+25% Damage) to 30(+50% Max Health)(+40% Damage)

Neon Barrier

This change is for consistency and also a bugfix!

Reflect Damage up from 4/6/8% Max Health to 4/7/10% Max Health

Bugfix: Speed Nodes now take the correct amount of damage from the reflect.

Pulse Blast

Pulse Blast’s cooldown and damage feel awesome, but it needs to hit more enemies when you get in trouble. Pulse Blast is now Bigger.

Width increased by 27%

Time Capsule

Time Capsule had a weird bug, where enemies with armor were taking less damage than intended. Therefore are we back in Capsule Time?

Bugfixes that include damage being lowered by around 10-15% around 75% of the time

Wave Refractions:

Surprise, Surprise the only ability getting a nerf this patch, overall its strong but only when paired with PROTECTION SCREEN so we’re finally nerfing the synergistic duo.

PROTECTION SCREEN AND RAMPANT REGENERATION CHANGE: both abilities now have their healing and shielding reduced by 40/50/60% like all the other healing options do. Consistency is the key.

Doom Blades

Doom Blades should be about big damage. Currently its underwhelming, we are adding a critical damage ratio and giving its damage builds a buff.

Damage changed from

T1: 5(+145% Damage) > 5(+160% Damage)(+150% Critical Damage)

T2: 20(+170% Damage) > 20(+210% Damage)(+200% Critical Damage)

T3: 20(+170% Damage) > 20(+210% Damage)(+250% Critical Damage)

Gatling Gun

Gatling Gun’s Tier 1 and 3 are weak so we are buffing the health ratio slightly.

Max Health Damage increased from 10/14/14% to 12/14/16%

Engine Burst

The big burst needs to be bigger now that new enemies have more health.

Damage increased from

T1: 200(+200% Damage) > 200(+225% Damage)

T2: 200(+200% Damage) > 200(+275% Damage)

T3: 300(+400% Damage) > 200(+425% Damage)

Energy Storm

Energy Storm has been a mess of an ability, and it really hasn’t found a home in a build we are giving it strong buff in hopes it finds some viability for the first time.

Cooldown lowered from 65/45/45 to 35/30/25

Hacked Damage increased from 32/48/96% to 44/72/116%

All In: Rework

All In was confusing to understand this version should be better to understand and will be more consistent, no more random chance to get random damage.

Send out a runic projectile that deals 45(+17% Damage)/60(+20% Damage)/80(+23% Damage) damage to enemies it passes through. After 3.5 seconds the projectile returns dealing 30(+90% Damage)/70(+110% Damage)/110(+130% Damage) damage on the way back. The return damage is multiplied by your critical strike chance and critical strike damage combined.

Bugfixes:

Acidic Prime: Fixed a bug where Acidic Prime would not lower enemies armor if that enemy had a different debuff applied. Acidic Prime now stacks with each other armor debuff accordingly.