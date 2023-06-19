 Skip to content

The Infected update for 19 June 2023

V14.13 Hotfixes

Build 11508813 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a couple fixes.

FIXED - Waterhouse material was turned black, now fixed.
FIXED - Could not place Mike in his bed once rescued after a game load.

