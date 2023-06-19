3.7.1 Alpha

Lots of under the hood changes to AI as well as some bug fixes. Nick is absent for the next 2 weeks and then I (Sean) will be absent for 2 and Alma is currently recovering so it'll be quiet for a little while following this.

If AI mesh stuff throws a GUID error just hold down enter. Will clear it in a later update.

Add:

Ram behaviour, The ram behaviour now has a dropdown with 3 options for 3 different types of guidance. Direct, APN and Predictive. Direct is the old ram behaviour where it goes direct to the target. APN uses the APN missile guidance code to setup a line of sight to a target and then try to close in on it. Predictive tries to intercept the target by calculating where it should be in the future and closing on it at a cross point.

APS CRAM, Resting azimuth added to APS and CRAM firing pieces/mantlets along with a warning about when a mantlet is misaligned with a firing piece. The warning appears on the firing piece.

Changes:

Ram behaviour, The various sliders in the ram behaviour UI now have larger values available in some cases to allow for things like disengaging the adjuster further away on very fast things. Traveling further away before reengaging etc.

PointAt behaviour, New slider added for configuring the view cone to decide when to turn and face away to retreat. Set to 180 for reverse only.

AI, All in one weapon controllers now accept physical connections as well as wireless connections.

Fixes:

Blockcounter, Fixed the blockcounter incorrectly calculating subsubconstructs.

Missiles, Fixed a bug for a rare case where a rotation could be zero and therefore do nothing.

AI, Fix to ship & tank maneouvre to allow 'reverse' when 'point at and maintain distance' behaviour is selected and the adjuster is set to 'air mode' and the vehicle needs to retreat to maintain distance.

AI, Fix to encourage reversing land-surface and sea-surface paths to be formed when 'point at and maintain distance' behaviour is selected and the adjuster is set to 'on land' or 'on water' and the vehicle needs to retreat to maintain distance.

AI, Fix to collision avoidance. There was a bug causing calculations to be wrong. Things can now also evade left right as well as up down. This still isn't perfect and we will try to refine it further.

Manual, Updated the helicopter guide so that it doesn't reference dediblades anymore.

Plate, Alloy and metal plate triangles now mirror correctly on a horizontal mirror.

Poles, Pole hit calculations now use a perfect cylinder to calculate intersections rather than the quantised cylindrical mesh of the pole.

Modding, Item duplicators can now define a class name override for the duplicate block.

Turrets, Turrets and spinBlocks shouldn't be 'stuck' when trying to rotate at max speed and free to move when rotating slowly, the collision check with the mainConstruct is now more permissive. [BUGS-4146]