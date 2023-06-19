 Skip to content

Pandamander's Projector Platformer update for 19 June 2023

First patch ever!! Version 1.002 is out!

Last edited by Wendy

Thanks to everyone who has tried out the game so far! Our first patch is some quality of life fixes that didn't make it in for the release, including:

  • Mouse is now hidden when the game is in PLAY mode
  • Splash sound effects now play when you jump into the water
  • Swimming in the water is generally easier and faster now
  • Added very exciting VERSION NUMBERS so you can tell what version you have!
  • Fixed various bugs including the MYSTERIOUS phantom coin down below

Have fun!

