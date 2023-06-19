Patch Build 0.5.3 is Live!

Hi Everyone. Due to the number of requests to control the Ranger classic style (same as Bogatyr and Necromancer), we added an in-game Toggle feature to do so. You can toggle "Kiting Mode" on/off at any time during the game now simply by pressing "A" on your controller, Spacebar or Right Mouse. Although we designed to her to keep distance and focus on long range, we understand the controls feel awkward for some of you, and so I wanted to push this out early this week as opposed to later in the week. There will be another build coming later in the week as well, with lots more ability modifications, bug fixes, and improvements to come! We have some new passives coming for Bogatyr, Necromancer and Ranger, and some new Curses too. There's lots to come, and we'll continue to roll out changes in several updates over the coming weeks. After this, we'll be adding in the Merchant/Items system. It's fully designed and we are now working on all of the Art assets to put it together. Lots of cool features to come.

Here's the full release notes for the latest build (0.5.3):

Ranger: Players can now toggle between 2 movement modes: Kiting and Regular movement. This can be toggled on/off at any time during gameplay by pressing the Action Button (Controller button A, SpaceBar or Right Mouse)

Update text description for the Ranger on character select screen

Usvit Depths: Bug Fix on Velya Fight where blue fire FX was not properly deactivating, or some fire was being left active when it shouldn't have been

Ranger: Summon Wolf collision detection improvements

Ranger: Fixed a bug where exploding traps were auto-detonating during Velya boss fight

Bug Fix: some incorrect gameplay settings were being applied during Warden Grainloch fight when Ranger was active character

Bug Fix: SFX no longer can be played over and over again when spamming the play button on level select

Ranger: Fixed a bug with Burst Shot where it wouldn't explode at close range from the player

Added some gold sparkles to the bonus gold text on the end round menu

Ranger: Elites will now be marked as targets based on enemy level, to match game difficulty

Linden Forest: - Poison Shroom Elite's poison cloud hitbox will no longer linger on the battlefield longer than the graphic is present

Warden Grainloch - Can no longer be knocked back

Lots more to come! Feel free to reach out with any questions or feedback. We document everything and we're always working through a huge list. Expect another build towards the end of this week with some nice improvements and new features!

Stingbot