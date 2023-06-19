 Skip to content

MotorCubs RC update for 19 June 2023

Windows Build 473 - Granite God Mesa Updates

Build 11508651

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're in the process of adding 12 new props to the environment library. The first one in is the Watch Tower for announcers, currently on Granite God Mesa. We also added the word "BOOST" to the boost meter because many players didn't know that's what the meter is for.

