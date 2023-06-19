We're in the process of adding 12 new props to the environment library. The first one in is the Watch Tower for announcers, currently on Granite God Mesa. We also added the word "BOOST" to the boost meter because many players didn't know that's what the meter is for.
MotorCubs RC update for 19 June 2023
Windows Build 473 - Granite God Mesa Updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2241761 Depot 2241761
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update